Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (top) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (bottom) after Firmino scored their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation.No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Liverpool afværgede historisk nederlag