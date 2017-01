Britain Football Soccer - Watford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 1/1/17 Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation.No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Tottenham brager 2017 i gang med stor sejr