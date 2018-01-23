Nordjysk filmfotograf nomineret til en Oscar

Udpluk af de nominerede

* Bedste film: ”Call Me by Your Name”, ”Darkest Hour”, ”Dunkirk”, ”Get Out”, ”Lady Bird”, ”Phantom Thread”, ”The Post”, ”The Shape of Water” og ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

* Bedste mandlige hovedrolle: Timothée Chalamet i ”Call Me by Your Name”, Daniel Day-Lewis i ”Phantom Thread”, Daniel Kaluuya i ”Get Out”, Gary Oldman i ”Darkest Hour” og Denzel Washington ”Roman J. Israel, Esq.”.

* Bedste mandlige birolle: Willem Dafoe i ”The Florida Project”, Woody Harrelson i ”Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”, Richard Jenkins i ”The Shape of Water”, Christopher Plummer i ”All the Money in the World” og Sam Rockwell i ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

* Bedste kvindelige hovedrolle: Sally Hawkins i ”The Shape of Water”, Frances McDormand i ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, Margot Robbie i ”I, Tonya”, Saoirse Ronan i ”Lady Bird” og Meryl Streep i ”The Post”.

* Bedste kvindelige birolle: Mary J. Blige i ”Mudbound”, Allison Janney i ”I, Tonya”, Lesley Manville i ”Phantom Thread”, Laurie Metcalf i ”Lady Bird” og Octavia Spencer i ”The Shape of Water”.

* Bedste instruktør: ”Dunkirk” (Christopher Nolan), ”Get Out” (Jordan Peele), ”Lady Bird” (Greta Gerwig), ”Phantom Thread” (Paul Thomas Anderson) og ”The Shape of Water” (Guillermo del Toro).

* Bedste ikke-engelsksprogede film: ”A Fantastic Woman” (Chile), ”The Insult”, (Libanon), ”Loveless” (Rusland), ”On Body and Soul” (Ungarn) og ”The Square” (Sverige).

* Bedste animationsfilm: ”The Boss Baby” (Tom McGrath og Ramsey Naito), ”The Breadwinner” (Nora Twomey og Anthony Leo), ”Coco” (Lee Unkrich og Darla K. Anderson), ”Ferdinand” (Carlos Saldanha) og ”Loving Vincent” (Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman og Ivan Mactaggart).

* Bedste fotografering: ”Blade Runner 2049” (Roger A. Deakins), ”Darkest Hour” (Bruno Delbonnel), ”Dunkirk” (Hoyte van Hoytema), ”Mudbound” (Rachel Morrison) og ”The Shape of Water” (Dan Laustsen).

* Bedste kostumer: ”Beauty and the Beast” (Jacqueline Durran), ”Darkest Hour” (Jacqueline Durran), ”Phantom Thread” (Mark Bridges), ”The Shape of Water” (Luis Sequeira) og ”Victoria & Abdul” (Consolata Boyle).

* Bedste dokumentar: ”Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” (Steve James, Mark Mitten og Julie Goldman), ”Faces Places” (Agnès Varda, JR og Rosalie Varda”, ”Icarus” (Bryan Fogel og Dan Cogan), ”Last Men in Aleppo” (Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed og Søren Steen Jespersen), ”Strong Island” (Yance Ford og Joslyn Barnes),

* Bedste korte dokumentar: ”Edith+Eddie” (Laura Checkoway og Thomas Lee Wright), ”Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” (Frank Stiefel), ”Heroin(e)” (Elaine McMillion Sheldon og Kerrin Sheldon), ”Knife Skills” (Thomas Lennon) og ”Traffic Stop” (Kate Davis og David Heilbroner).

Kilde: Oscars.org