Nordjysk sanger vil gerne bo i København, men kan ikke slippe Thy: - Det skal være hæsblæsende og roligt

Salt, heat

Waves on the water

Bird screams

Rosehips, lyme grass, buckthorn

You’re so close that I can smell your skin

As we’re drying in the sun

And you’re laughing when I lick your chin

We’re satisfied and and one

We could build a little house on a distant coast

tap out, grow old

let’s get a dog and a convertible

kneel boy, rings out, I want it all

We’ll get drinks in the summer sun

We’ll talk and make love

We could take the kids to the carnival

kneel boy, rings out, I want it all

Grains of sand

slip through my fingers

Now you’re close enough to feel me shake

I’m grateful that you’re here

and I shiver when you touch my leg

and whisper in my ear

We could build a little house on a distant coast

tap out, grow old

let’s get a dog and a convertible

kneel boy, rings out, I want it all

We’ll get drinks in the summer sun

We’ll talk and make love

We could take the kids to the carnival

kneel boy, rings out, I want it all

kneel boy, rings out, I want it all

kneel boy, rings out, I want it all

We could take the kids to the carnival

kneel boy, rings out, I want it all