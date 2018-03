May beskylder Rusland for angreb med militær nervegift

Flowers are pictured at a police cordon near a bench covered in a protective tent at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England, on March 12, 2018, where a man and woman were found critically ill on March 4, after being apparently poisoned with what was later identified as a nerve agent sparking a major incident. British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of her national security team Monday after weekend confirmation that traces of a nerve agent used in the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, were found in a pub and a restaurant they visited. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS