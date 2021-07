Så du det? Røg fra nordamerikanske naturbrande drev ind over Nordjylland

#ImageOfTheDay



Multiple wildfires are raging in North America



Close to 800 #wildfires are active in #Canada alone



Smoke transport across the North Atlantic towards Europe continues



On 18 July the smoke cloud covered parts of 🇳🇴, 🇸🇪 and 🇩🇰#Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️ image pic.twitter.com/DFFfT78XCC